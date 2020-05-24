Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.