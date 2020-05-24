Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

TDS opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

