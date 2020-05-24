Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.16% of Employers worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 39.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG opened at $29.91 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $903.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $39,956.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $340,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,995.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,310 shares of company stock worth $890,371. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

