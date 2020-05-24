Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,369,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after buying an additional 63,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,633,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,250,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 239,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,153,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FII stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

