Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of Corelogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $651,503. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLGX stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

