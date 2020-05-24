IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $114,880.00. Also, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,249 shares of company stock worth $296,049 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

