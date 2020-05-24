Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.