Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,665 shares of company stock worth $114,155,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

PAYC stock opened at $269.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.09 and its 200-day moving average is $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

