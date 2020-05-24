Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after buying an additional 4,494,554 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,803,000 after buying an additional 347,595 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,378,000 after buying an additional 480,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after buying an additional 3,650,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,541,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,478,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

