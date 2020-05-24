Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,982 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $45.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.