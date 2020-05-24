Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Materion by 1,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.49. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

