Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $929,000 Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

