Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amedisys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amedisys by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

In related news, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,881.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total value of $208,546.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 36,053 shares worth $6,336,849. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $107.17 and a twelve month high of $218.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.52.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

