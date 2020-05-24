Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 213.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

