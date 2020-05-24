Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

