Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $2,567,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $41,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 841,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 762,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 625,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.