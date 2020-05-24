Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,358 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $431,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

