Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $79,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

