Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

