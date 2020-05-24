Buckingham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

