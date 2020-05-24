DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.