AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,572,000 after buying an additional 1,229,247 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 306,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $83,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,872,000 after buying an additional 825,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

