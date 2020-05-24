IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 21,874 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $537.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.