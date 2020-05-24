IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $189,000 in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Rosetta Stone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RST. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 633,677 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth $6,189,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RST opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RST. ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Rosetta Stone Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

