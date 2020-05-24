IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 796 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 5,521.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Meredith by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,304.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $810,322. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.70. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

