NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $415.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $361.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.70 and a 200 day moving average of $252.32. The firm has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $363.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,354,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $357,037,000 after buying an additional 240,520 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 585.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

