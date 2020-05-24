IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

COKE opened at $236.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $382.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average of $253.70.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 0.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

