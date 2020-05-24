IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

COKE opened at $236.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $382.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average of $253.70.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 0.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

