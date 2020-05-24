IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,727 Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR opened at $18.26 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $277.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

