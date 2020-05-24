Raymond James Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $370.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.68.

NVDA stock opened at $361.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $363.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

