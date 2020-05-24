IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,616 Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Xperi by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.59 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

