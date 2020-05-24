Diana Toman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Diana Toman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $12.84 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Arconic by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.