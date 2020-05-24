IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Insiders have purchased 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $297,336 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSBI. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

