32,821 Shares in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 110.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,053,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Harmonic Inc has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $542.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

