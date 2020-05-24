Benchmark Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $410.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $361.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $363.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

