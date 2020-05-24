IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TTEC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TTEC by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.