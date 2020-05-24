3,285 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.73.

NSC stock opened at $171.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

