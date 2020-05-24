IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $13,747,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 3,379.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

NYSE:SXI opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Standex Int’l’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti cut their target price on Standex Int’l from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Standex Int’l Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.