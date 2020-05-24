2,148 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCL. CL King began coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of SCL opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.99. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,347 shares of company stock worth $261,051 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

