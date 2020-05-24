Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.10 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

