Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 116,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.