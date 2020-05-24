Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Brady worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Brady by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

