Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.04 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. ValuEngine cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

