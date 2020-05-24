Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,374 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,729,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 451,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 299,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

