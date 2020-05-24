Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,017 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

