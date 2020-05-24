Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,043 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.46% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,708,000.

DWAS stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

