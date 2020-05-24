Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $35.91 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

