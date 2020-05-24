First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $171.87 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $180.38. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

