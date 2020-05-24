Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.25 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.35 and a 200-day moving average of $255.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

