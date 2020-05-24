Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

CGC opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.