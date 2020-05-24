Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 9,842.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $337.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $356.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.04.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

